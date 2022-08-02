Unofficial results for the 2022 primary election were posted Tuesday evening, Aug. 2, with incumbent Ginny Dickey leading Joe Arpaio in the Fountain Hills mayoral race. Three seats are up for grabs in the Town Council election and, as of this writing, Brenda Kalivianakis, Hannah Toth and Cindy Couture lead the pack.
While these are preliminary results, additional updates are expected throughout the week until the election is finalized. The Times will provide updates as they are made available, and additional election information can be found at the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office website, elections.maricopa.gov. Full reporting and additional details on the primary election will run in the Aug. 10 edition of The Times.