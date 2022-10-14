meditation.jpg

Diane Stallings provides meditation sessions every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Fountain Hills Library conference room. Beginning at 5 p.m., these free, 30-minute classes are intended to be an introduction to meditation for people of any age and experience.

Stallings’ meditation classes focus on practicing mindfulness and sharing self-healing topics for anyone feeling overworked, overburdened or just needing a break from their day. For Stallings, it’s a way to relieve her stress.