Members of the State Bar of Arizona have elected five attorneys to serve as their representatives on the Bar’s Board of Governors, including Diandra Benally, counsel for the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.
The Board is the governing body of the State Bar, a nonprofit association that regulates the legal profession and serves the public. Twenty-nine people serve on the Board of Governors, including four public members who are not attorneys. Board members are elected by district on a staggered schedule. Each Board member serves a three-year term.
The full Board will be sworn in at the June 29 awards luncheon held in conjunction with the annual State Bar Convention. Benally will represent District 6 (Maricopa County) alongside Jena Decker-Xu and Benjamin Taylor, both of Phoenix.
The State Bar of Arizona is a non-profit organization that operates under the supervision of the Arizona Supreme Court. The Bar regulates almost 19,000 active attorneys in Arizona and provides education and development programs for the legal profession and the public. “The Bar and its members are committed to serving the public by making sure the voices of all people in Arizona are heard in our justice system,” reads the announcement for Benally’s election to the Board. For more information, visit azbar.org.