The Diamond Fire burning northeast of Fountain Hills since this past weekend has surpassed 1,000 acres in size, according to a recent update.

The Mount Ord fire lookout in the Mazatzal Mountains reported smoke on Diamond Mountain southwest of the community of Sunflower about 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. The community is located on State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) about 30 miles northeast of Fountain Hills.