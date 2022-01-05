Development activity in the Town of Fountain Hills was busy during 2021 with multi-family residential projects leading the way. More than 200 new units are under construction or received tentative approval over the past year.
Commercially, the Fountain Hills Medical Center at Saguaro Blvd. and Trevino Drive opened its doors in the spring. The facility operates a fully certified emergency room and has a walk-in primary care clinic to serve the community.
Since opening in May the medical center staff has seen more than 7,000 patients.
Plans for Phase II of the project are projected to break ground by mid-year 2022. When complete, the center will operate as a fully certified hospital.
In Adero Canyon there are eight platted parcels approved for development on the site at the base of the McDowell Mountains.
With the completion of Eagle Mountain Drive through the subdivision, work is moving rapidly to complete infrastructure to the building parcels, and sales of the high-end homes are going well.
The Havenly, a leasing community by Keystone Homes, under construction on Avenue of the Fountains and Westby Drive is the largest of the multi-family projects with 147 detached units with one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.
While no one has moved into the development as of the end of 2021, the developer plans to have residents moving in within weeks of the start of the new year.
Two smaller apartment projects are also nearing completion in town.
Casa’s del Lago is a 23-unit apartment complex, is on El Lago Blvd. at Verde River Drive. That project is expected to welcome tenants within months as construction winds down.
Around the corner on Saguaro Boulevard at Gunsight Drive there is a 10-unit complex known as Gunsight Apartmentsis under construction.
The Town Council approved a special use for a unique “urban district” development for a site at the intersection of Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards.
Dan Kauffman of Kauffman Homes in Fountain Hills is planning a three-building complex that has a mixture of residential and commercial uses. The special use permit will allow the residential use in the commercially zoned area.
A single building along Saguaro Boulevard would be two stories with office suites on the first level and four residential condos on the upper floor.
Additionally, the plan has two separate two-story structures to the rear that would provide for eight units defined as live/work environments.
Kauffman expects to break ground on the project during 2022.
In December the council approved another special use permit to allow residential units in a commercial zoning district. This plan proposes construction of 17 two-story residential units within six buildings on the 1.62-acre parcel (9.5 dwelling units per acre). The proposed floor plans include a garage, great room and kitchen on the lower level with bedrooms on the second floor.
The site is located on a parcel on Saguaro Boulevard just north of Shea Boulevard next to the MCO Realty Visitor Center.