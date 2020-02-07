The Town of Fountain Hills conducted a development advisory forum inviting representatives of the development and building community to Town Hall on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Development Services Director John Wesley said the purpose of the forum was to get staff together with developers to share comments and improve communication.
“We hope to do this on a regular basis to improve delivery of service,” Wesley said.
Those attending included representatives with Camelot Homes, Toll Brothers, SignArt and Dennis Brown of Echelon Builders.
Wesley updated the group on recruitment to fill the vacancy of senior planner with the town. He said they have a candidate and hope to have them on board shortly.
He also reported that there is now a final draft for the 2020 General Plan Update available for review. That still has the hearing process with the Planning and Zoning Commission and Town Council before being sent to voters for approval on the November ballot.
Wesley also reported a sign code update is expected to be to the council for hearing and approval before the council’s summer break starting in July.
He also mentioned some of the recent ordinance updates the council has approved that should enhance development options in the community. There are also code changes in the drafting stage to address issues with lots that are difficult to develop in relation to slope and size.
Town Finance Director David Pock provided information on the development fee changes that will take effect on April 5, 2020. He said the changes move Fountain Hills from the low range to the middle of the pack when compared to other communities.
Town Engineer Randy Harrel reported changes to regulations regarding drainage detention basins for all development as well as a requirement for storm water protection permits.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy reported that staff is working to resolve an issue regarding construction permit fees. He explained that sometimes, after construction permits are issued, the utilities involved will make changes that require a permit fee that the owner may not learn about until they request a Certificate of Occupancy.
Weldy said most of the time those are relatively small charges, but on occasion they can reach thousands of dollars.
He said staff is working to assure that everyone gets necessary information as a project progresses so there are no surprise permit fees at the end.
Wesley said they hope to hold similar forums on a regular basis, probably at least twice a year.