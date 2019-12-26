A review of the largest apartment community ever proposed for Fountain Hills was brought forward during 2019 and it was approved by the Town Council, but not without a challenge.
A committee of citizens petitioned to have the approval for the 400-unit complex referred to voters for approval and the question will be on the ballot for a May 2020 election.
Hilltop Vistas Properties proposed the plan for the community on a 60-acre site off Palisades Blvd., just north of Shea Blvd. The plan, unveiled in March, has two separate communities, an area with 12 apartment buildings and 270 units open to all. The second area is a 130-unit building that would be age restricted with amenities that include pool, cabana, bocce and pickleball courts and a fire pit.
The amenities for the open section were not clearly defined, which is part of what council wants to see in a development plan as a stipulation of permit approval.
The citizen challenge originated with neighbors close-by in the Westridge and Summit at Crestview neighborhoods, but expanded to the whole town with hundreds showing up for the public hearings on the project.
As it stands all elements of the project, a General Plan amendment, PAD zoning and development agreement are all approved by the council on votes of 5-2. Those approvals are contingent on the outcome of the referendum election as well as the development site plan the developer has yet to being forward.
Other apartments
A less controversial apartment neighborhood has been approved for the downtown area. Keystone Homes is proposing to build 147 rental units with an individual town-home, patio home design.
The project is proposed for the area between Palisades Blvd. and Avenue of the Fountains along Westby Drive. A portion of the site also runs along La Montana Drive. The site wraps behind the shopping center where Bashas’ and Paul’s Ace Hardware are located.
The plan proposes 46 one bedroom including 20 duplex design, 81 two bedroom units, 11 with a loft, and nine two-story, three-bedroom units.
According to Development Services Director John Wesley, Keystone has submitted improvement plan construction documents for staff review. Those include site grading, utilities and street improvements. Construction documents for buildings will come later.
Wesley believes they want to have the permits completed to begin site construction in the first quarter of 2020.
Hospital
In June the Town Council approved a plan for the Fountain Hills Medical Center, which would be the first hospital for the town.
The estimated $15 million Phase I of the project is to include a hospital with the number of beds undetermined, an emergency department as well as a 24/7 primary care, urgent/care walk-in clinic.
The facility is projected to provide 50 to 70 new jobs.
Phase II is to incorporate operating rooms and Phase III is a facility for additional medical services.
The project is to be located on Trevino Drive at Saguaro Blvd. on a 5.74-acre site.
Wesley said staff is near complete with the second review of the site plan and building plan. He added that the owners are expected to turn in their comments and revisions as quickly as possible. He is uncertain how soon a permit would be issued.