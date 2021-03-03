Town of Fountain Hills Development Services Director John Wesley gave the Town Council an update on ongoing and proposed development projects at the annual council retreat on Feb. 23.
The Fountain Hills Medical Center at Saguaro Blvd. and Trevino Drive is about to open its doors. According to Wesley, they are working on contractor punch list items as well as state inspections to obtain permits and a certificate of occupancy.
Medical Center officials have not announced an opening date.
Wesley said the facility will also be adding a sidewalk along the Saguaro Blvd. frontage to the property.
In Adero Canyon there are three of eight platted parcels essentially complete. An additional parcel with 13 lots is nearing completion.
Final plats with 99 lots for parcels 5 and 6 have been filed and the subdivision improvements are being constructed. Parcel 2B, with 38 lots, has a final plat presented for review.
Construction of Eagle Ridge Drive is complete through the subdivision to the trailhead. Staff is currently reviewing the landscape plan for the roadway.
Havenly, a leasing community by Keystone Homes, is under construction on Avenue of the Fountains and Westby Drive.
Wesley said the developer has provided a tentative schedule for the 147-unit project. Leasing should begin in August for Phase 1, which includes about 50 units and the clubhouse facility. Currently, concrete slabs for the housing units are being prepared within Phase 1.
Phase 2 should begin in October and Phase 3 in December, according to Wesley. Phases 4 and 5, near the north end and Palisades Blvd., should begin early in 2022.
Wesley said the town has had contact with the developer of the Park Place project in downtown. He said the developer is proposing construction of Phase 3 of the project and skipping Phase 2 at this time.
Phase 3 calls for a three-story, 102-unit apartment building on the parcel of land between Verde River Drive and the Community Center in the Civic Center complex. It would be south of, or behind, the existing western Park Place building.
The proposal includes surface parking for the building and an art walk between Centennial Circle at the Civic Center and the intersection of Verde River and Paul Nordin Parkway.
Phase 2 of the project, being delayed for now, would add town house units along Avenue of the Fountains between Saguaro Blvd. and the existing eastern Park Place building.
There is a development agreement with this project that calls for Planning and Zoning and Town Council review of the plan prior to permitting.
Wesley also said Casa’s del Lago, a 23-unit apartment complex, is under construction on El Lago Blvd. at Verde River Drive.
There is also a plan in review for 10 apartment units at Saguaro Blvd. and Gunsight Drive known as the Gunsight Apartments.
There is an 11-lot, single-family subdivision known as Serenity Estates proposed at the extension of Cerro Alto Drive in northwest Fountain Hills.