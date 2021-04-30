The Town of Fountain Hills Development Services Department is holding a Builders, Contractors, and Developers Forum on Tuesday, May 4, at 7:30 a.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall.
The Forum is for anyone who considers themselves a builder, contractor or developer in Fountain Hills. Town staff will provide updates on a variety of crucial topics and issues.
The primary focus of this forum will be to introduce participants to the new online application submittal portal that Development Services will begin using later this year. Through this portal, builders, developers, and engineers will have access to all the Town’s online services for permitting, planning and zoning and general requests.
The new online portal will help the contracting community understand when a permit is needed, submittal requirements, how to apply online, and the ability to view review status, pay permit fees, and schedule inspections, all from their home, office, or mobile device.
The Builders, Contractors, and Developers Forum is an opportunity for attendees to ask questions, provide input, and raise concerns about any topic. It is a free event, and no pre-registration is required.