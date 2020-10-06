The Town of Fountain Hills will hold a Builders, Contractors and Development Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Town Hall.
Development Services staff will update participants on a variety of key topics of interest related to Fountain Hills development.
Those attending will be invited to provide their own input and ask questions and raise concerns.
Anyone who considers themselves a builder, contractor or developer is invited to attend the forum in council chambers at Town Hall, 16705 Avenue of the Fountains, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
For more information, email pwoodward@fh.az.gov.