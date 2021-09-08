The Town of Fountain Hills Development Services Department has always processed submitted development applications using a cumbersome hardcopy paper process. This has been a slow process, especially compared to most cities in the Valley that moved to an efficient online, electronic review processes.
Given the challenges that have been presented with responding to the pandemic and wanting to provide convenient service to applicants, the Town Council approved a contract with Online Solutions to provide electronic plan review capabilities to the Town. For the past several months, Development Services staff have worked with Online Solutions to develop and implement a new electronic plan review and permitting system.
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14, TOPPS (Town’s Online Permitting and Planning System) will allow developers and contractors to file an application or check on the status of an application electronically. The TOPPS online system will allow the submittal of applications at any time. It also saves applicants money by not needing to print copies of their plans. The implementation process will focus on building permits first and then on zoning applications in the coming months. The TOPPS application is accessible at fh.az.gov/TOPPS.