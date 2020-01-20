The Town of Fountain Hills is initiating a Developers Advisory Forum (DAF) with an inaugural meeting scheduled for the end of this month.
Development Services Director John Wesley said the town wants to assure that staff has a good line of communication with those involved in doing development and construction activities in the town.
“As a part of that effort, we have determined to have regular meetings with members of the development community so we can share things going on in the town and hear from them what they are planning and what obstacles they may face with getting development projects done,” Wesley said. “We expect to hold these meetings twice a year, but could do so more frequently if there is an interest and need.”
The first DAF is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7:30 a.m. in the Council Chambers.
“We are inviting anyone who works in the development and construction industries, or other closely aligned industries to attend,” Wesley said. “At the meeting town staff will provide up to date information on the existing codes and town projects as well as any changes or modifications in the works or anticipated in the near future.”
This meeting will give those in attendance an opportunity to comment on these items as well as a chance to share with staff things that may be improved with ordinances or procedures that smooth out the development process as much as possible.
Developers interested in learning more about the DAF may contact Wesley at the Town of Fountain Hills, 480-816-5122 or email jwesley@fh.az.gov.