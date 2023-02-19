A proposed Zoning Ordinance amendment to provide regulations related to detoxification and drug treatment facilities in Fountain Hills is on the Town Council agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 21.
These are regulations previously not included in the Zoning Ordinance. They address definitions, uses for such facilities and location in commercial zoning districts.
Late in 2020 the Town received inquiries related to locating a detox/rehab facility within Fountain Hills. Since that time staff has spent a good deal of time working on regulations for sober homes/community residences, which were previously adopted. The work on requirements for in-house treatment facilities has been in the works for much of the past year with the Planning and Zoning Commission approving a recommended proposal at its January meeting.
At the Feb. 7, council meeting some residents demanded the council consider the P&Z recommendation at its next meeting. It had not yet been scheduled for a council meeting and had been slated for council discussion at its annual retreat on Feb. 28, with action at a later meeting.
No public hearing before the council has been scheduled for this item due to lack of posting time. It can move forward based on the P&Z hearing in January.
The council will also consider termination of any further consideration of a round-about and Fountain Park access feature at Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains. The council had included design and engineering related to the proposal in its capital budget for this year, but thus far no action has been taken. The project is not supported by a majority of the council that took office in December and Councilwoman Hannah Toth asked that it be removed from any Town planning horizon.
Toth also asked for a change to the Council Rules of Procedure to allow for three council members to direct the Town Manager through a written request to place an item on the agenda for the “next available” opportunity. The current language does not specify next available.
The council will also consider adoption of the Fountain Hills Environmental Plan 2022. This proposal is coming to the council at the recommendation of the Strategic Planning Advisory Commission.
The commission is sending the Environmental Plan as part of the signature strategy to “promote the natural and built environment of Fountain Hills to improve the public health well-being and safety of our community.”
The council will recognize the school district Stellar Students of the Month for February. Mayor Ginny Dickey will present proclamations declaring March as American Red Cross Month in Fountain Hills and declare February as Black History Month.
Michael Roldan, municipal manager for Republic Services, will make a presentation. Town Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs will present her second quarter report.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.