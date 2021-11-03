The topic of zoning provisions for commercial uses related to detoxification and rehabilitation facilities within the Town of Fountain Hills is on the agenda for the Planning and Zoning Commission at its Monday, Nov. 8, meeting.
Development Services Director John Wesley said this is a general discussion to determine what provisions the commission would like to consider as an amendment in the future. No recommendations to the council will be made at this time.
Commission Chairman Peter Gray asked Wesley in September to begin thinking about addressing the issue in a proactive manner. No discussion was on the agenda at that time, so discussion had to be limited. Wesley placed it on the upcoming agenda for further discussion. He told The Times a proposal for P&Z Commission consideration might be ready for its regular meeting in January.
The commission will consider a Special Use Permit to allow residential dwelling units on property zoned as C-1, neighborhood commercial near the intersection of Saguaro and Shea boulevards.
Staff has been presented with a proposal for a multi-family development on 1.62 acres approximately at the northeast corner of the intersection.
The commission will also hold a hearing and consider a recommendation on an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance related to non-conforming structures in single family zoning districts. This is specifically related to extensions to non-conforming structures on corner lots in single family districts.
Another amendment being considered by the commission for recommendation also relates to single family zoning districts. This change would add design standards for single family dwellings.
Wesley told The Times this issue is related to concerns that homes constructed in a certain manner could be converted to duplex housing units, which are not permitted within single family districts.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets on Monday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public subject to a requirement for face coverings in the building and limited seating to meet social distancing criteria.
This story is based on public notice announcements. The agenda for the meeting is not yet posted to the Town website and is subject to change up to 24 hours prior to the meeting time.