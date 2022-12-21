The Planning and Zoning Commission continued to review a proposed ordinance to regulate potential detoxification and substance abuse rehabilitation facilities at its Dec. 12 meeting. Commissioners added additional comments and continued the discussion until their next meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9.
Commission Chairman Peter Gray said it is a good document but he still believes there is room for improvement, and noted they are in no hurry to get something finished.
Gray focused on strengthening language related to demonstrating a need.
There is a provision for any applicants to provide “market data demonstrating the need for the service for Fountain Hills residents.” This provision is related to a “certificate of need” provisions developed by the federal government decades ago to control costs by preventing overbuilding and excess capacity.
The commission has stated they do not want to invite “regional” facilities that would rely on Town services but provide little in return related to revenue. In a previous discussion it was suggested that Fountain Hills is too small for such facilities.
Based on a previous discussion staff had added language spacing such facilities at least “1,000 feet from any church, public library, park, preserve and trail, or school, preschool or daycare.”
It also includes a 500-foot restriction from residential PADs or development with residential as primary use.
Resident Larry Meyers has followed this discussion closely from the beginning, more than a year ago. He told the commission he has a couple of concerns related to the language. He wants to see stricter spacing requirements. He also has an issue with need in the community. He said any operator is going to be interested in filling beds, and they might not find enough Fountain Hills residents to keep those beds filled, and therefore draw from outside the community. That is not a situation he supports.
The proposed ordinance would allow inpatient facilities within the C-2 and C-3 commercial zoning districts by right. Proposals for C-1 and C-C zoning district would require a special use permit. The proposed spacing restrictions limit the siting for such facilities in Fountain Hills to only a couple of locations.
Using a U.S. Government website, findtreatment.gov, Wesley said there are 37 rehab treatment facilities within a 25-mile radius of Fountain Hills. These include inpatient and outpatient services.
Wesley said he would continue to work with the comments received and bring back additional changes for the next meeting.