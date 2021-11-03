Thanks to a $2 million boost from the State of Arizona, the planning for the International Dark Sky Discovery Center proposed for Fountain Hills has begun in earnest. Two consultants for the project held two workshops in October to get the ball rolling.
“The creative energy during two full-day workshops for our board jump-started the planning/design process and led to some fantastic insights and design options,” said IDSDC Board President Joe Bill.
PGAV Destinations (St. Louis) led day one. Their role is to design all the exhibits in the Immersion Zone and throughout the Center.
“The talent they bring to the project became immediately apparent,” Bill said.
The firm’s background includes projects with the National Air & Space Museum, the Kennedy Space Center, and many other science museums.
The Swaback architectural team (Scottsdale) led the second day.
“Again, tremendous talent was on display as they guided us through in-depth conversations about every inch of the IDSDC,” Bill said. “It was particularly inspiring was to see the amazing synergies between the two design firms on full display.”
The architectural team and several board members traveled to Rancho Mirage, Calif., for a private, in-depth tour of its observatory which houses the same telescope planned for the IDSDC. The afternoon tour helped board members understand the behind-the-scenes mechanics, while an evening tour allowed the board to experience the facility the way a guest would.
After initial tours of planetariums at Mesa Community College and Embry-Riddle University in Prescott, the Board has had ongoing discussions about the right size for the dome. A second trip to Embry-Riddle was arranged for those who did not go on the first tour.
Within a few weeks, the Swaback team will present a proposed floorplan and PGAV Destinations will share a preliminary concept design for exhibits and possible branding and theming alternatives for the entire center.
“We are eager to see how all the information gathered from tours, workshops, and brainstorming comes together,” Bill said. “When the preliminary designs become available, we look forward to sharing them with (the public).
By early in the new year, they expect to receive a 3D flyover, and a possible trip into the lobby. These visual tools will create a video image of what will is proposed as a world class, state-of-the-art science-based facility.
Donation
The Chamber-sponsored Fountain Hills Young Community and the Chamber recently donated $1,000 to the International Dark Sky Discovery Center. They join the 100-plus other early donors to become a member of the “Launch Crew,” and thus will be recognized on a prominent plaque when the IDSDC is built.
“We are so appreciative of the support from the Young Community,” said Bill. “The Launch Crew donors are the ones who have kept the project moving forward and we can’t thank them enough.”
Contributions to support the ongoing fundraising efforts for IDSDC are tax-deductible. Visit darkskycenter.org for more information on the project or become a Launch Crew donor.