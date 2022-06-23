The Town Council has approved a cooperative purchase agreement with Sunrise Engineering for design services for sidewalk infill projects within Fountain Hills.
The Town’s sidewalk plan provides for a phased implementation approach. It identifies the highest priority areas based upon known gaps in the existing sidewalk system that need to be addressed within a five-year horizon.
As part of the annual Capital Improvements Projects budget approval process, Council has approved $200,000, in funding for sidewalk infill. Over the last six years, staff has utilized the funding to install over 15,000 linear feet of new sidewalk and curb opening ramps.
For fiscal year 2022-23, staff requested an additional $100,000 for the sidewalk infill budget (for a total of $300,000). The additional funding will be utilized for the design of new sidewalk in areas of the town where steep slopes, rock outcroppings and utilities create conflicts. In areas where the terrain is relatively flat and smooth, staff has been able to provide engineering for project in-house, according to Public Works Director Justin Weldy. He said the Sunrise contract would only be used where staff needs support.
Once constructed, the sidewalks provide connectivity and improve walkability in the town and support the Town’s Active Transportation Plan and the 2022 Strategic Plan for creating a walkable community.
Sunrise Engineering has provided design services to the Town in the past and has agreed to provide design at several locations within the Town for $75,000 annually.
The project for the coming fiscal year is sidewalk infill along Saguaro Boulevard between Colony Drive and Fountain Hills Boulevard.