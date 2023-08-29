Intersection

The intersection of Palisades Boulevard and Palomino Boulevard/Eagle Ridge Drive has been warranted as a site for a traffic signal. (Independent Newsmedia/Bob Burns)

The funding to complete the design of a traffic signal at the intersection of Palisades Boulevard and Palomino Boulevard/Eagle Ridge Drive was approved by the Town Council at its Aug. 22 meeting. The cost to finalize the design for the project is roughly $35,000.

This signal project has been the subject of heated debate, as many do not believe it is necessary at this intersection. The council approval was on a split 4-3 vote with Mayor Ginny Dickey, Vice Mayor Sharron Grzybowski and council members Brenda Kalivianakis and Peggy McMahon favoring the agreement. Council members Gerry Friedel, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth opposed.