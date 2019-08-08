“Big Dreams, Tight Pockets” is a summer series about the town’s aging facilities and services under the umbrella of Community Services. Use of town parks, recreation programs, tourism, special events and the Community Center is on the rise while budget deficits have postponed expanded offerings and physical improvements. How does the town balance priorities and residents willingness to pay?
Dedicated in November 2009 after $3.2 million in improvements, Desert Vista Park provides facilities that won’t be found in any other town recreational site.
The park provides playgrounds, a restroom/concession building and walking paths.
Fountain Hills Soccer Club is the primary user of the lighted athletic fields.
One of the most used amenities is the three-acre, fenced Dog Park where pets can socialize and roam free without being leashed.
Open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Dog Park is divided into two areas for larger dogs and smaller canines. Access is gained from Tower Drive or Desert Vista.
Dogs must be licensed, have current vaccinations and supervised at all times. Owners are required to clean up after their pets.
One third of a Community Services’ employee’s time is spent maintaining the park.
Looking ahead, a three-tier drinking fountain is a proposed amenity at a cost of $5,000 for each level. Replacing the shade structure also is recommended.
Skate Park
A skate park for skateboarders, rollerbladers and bikers became a reality in 2006. As the facility approaches 13 years of operation, staff views concrete repairs and installation of lighting on the list of future improvements.
The park is open from 7 a.m. to sunset daily.
Four Peaks
Adjacent to the former Four Peaks Elementary School, Four Peaks Park is poised for multiple upgrades over the next few years.
The park was designed for use by pupils and not the public. One third of one employee’s time is devoted to maintaining the facility.
The town approved the first phase of a multi-year upgrade in June 2018. The 40-year-old basketball and sand volleyball court were removed in December 2018.
Replacements have not yet been scheduled. Construction of two playgrounds for tots, ages 2 to 5 years old, and older children from 5-12, is suggested
Upgrades could include lighting, rehabilitation to the ballfield fencing, dugouts and backstops, and repairs and possible expansion of restrooms.
The Community Services staff is considering a park-wide walking path adhering to the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines to connect the various section of the park.
Next: Prioritizing improvements and funding sources.