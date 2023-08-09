Desert Valley Winds is a local 30-piece concert band that performs a wide variety of musical styles. Formed and organized in October 2022, members of the band are of all ages and come from all walks of life. The band performs a wide variety of musical styles including music from Broadway, patriotic selections, Big Band Swing, traditional marches and sacred selections. They have performed at the Heart Walk in Phoenix, Tempe Market Place, the American Legion Veterans’ Day program and the Brookdale and Casa Serena communities.
This free concert will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 12 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. Open to the public and organizers said it will be fun for all ages.