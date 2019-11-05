Two Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies working in Fountain Hills were injured Monday, Nov. 4, during a stand-off with a domestic violence suspect.
Deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident on Gold Court in Fountain Hills and found the suspect had climbed onto a roof to avoid capture. The suspect was not armed and posed no threat to the neighborhood, according to MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer.
The suspect refused to come down and began throwing things at deputies, Kratzer said. Over the course of the incident the MCSO lieutenant for Fountain Hills sustained a broken leg, and a sergeant received minor injuries when he was struck by a speaker box thrown by the suspect.
MCSO responded tactical unit members to the scene and were using a drone for overhead observation. The tactical team was able to apprehend the suspect, and after being treated for minor injuries he received the suspect was booked into jail facing aggravated assault charges on the deputies.
Police had Kim Drive closed off to accommodate a number of law enforcement vehicles to the scene.