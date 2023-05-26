Ray Giaquinto.JPG

Last month marked the 93rd birthday of Ray Giaquinto, who has worked for The Times for 24 years. Brimming with stories from his youth growing up in Connecticut, joining the Army, loving the Yankees and hating the Red Sox, most of all, Giaquinto’s proudest accomplishment is marrying the love of his life, Mary.

Giaquinto’s life always seemed to gravitate toward the newspaper. He landed his first job at the age of 15½ by answering an ad in the New Haven Register. John Consoli ran a watch and clock shop and hired students and young men returning from the war and offered Giaquinto his first job. As a junior at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn., he dropped out of school in favor of a full-time position at Consoli’s and never looked back.