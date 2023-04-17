The public is invited to attend a dedication ceremony for the Pump House Pilot Program held on Tuesday, April 18, at 5 p.m. at the Fountain Park mural wall.
Last year, the Fountain Hills Public Art Committee formulated a national call to artists to create a new and exciting outdoor art gallery exhibit for the mural wall at Fountain Park.
This project’s theme was “Legends and Lore of the Valley of the Sun” and will be on display for one year. The seven finalists’ art has been transposed onto 4 ft. x 8 ft. dibond brushed metal panels and secured by a locked bracket system.
The Public Art Committee is excited to promote this new visual experience for the Town of Fountain Hills and its many visitors. This project will allow professional artists to display their art every year, offering a new perspective and theme.
Each panel will soon have the artist’s name, the title of the piece, a small descriptive paragraph and a sponsor of the panel. There are currently five sponsors in place. The cost to sponsor an art panel is $1,000, which includes the sponsor’s name and contact information on a sign accompanying the art panel for one year.
“We hope you will help us with the Pump House Project and be a part of this exciting and new outdoor art interaction,” a press release said of the upcoming dedication ceremony sponsorship opportunities.
Those interested in being a sponsor can contact Dori Wittrig at 602-558-5901 or Jenny Willigrod at 602-318-9618. For more information, visit ILoveFountainHills.org.