At the 2020 annual Department of Arizona (Special Meeting) Marine Corps League State Convention held on Oct. 3, Fountain Hills resident Debbie Yin was honored as the “Associate Member of the Year.” In 2019 her husband, Phil Yin, was honored as the “Marine of the Year.”
Dave Nelson, current Commandant of Fountain Hills Marine Corps League Detachment 1439, made the nomination to the Department of Arizona Marine Corps League. In his nomination Commandant Nelson stated that Debbie, “exemplifies the characteristics and qualities that we, as Marines ,seek to uphold and advance in our detachments, communities, state, and our country.
“These characteristics and qualities include, but (are) not limited to, honor, faithfulness, truth, commitment, and desire to serve others. Associate Yin helped lead our Detachment in its creation and receipt of its Charter in 2016 and thereafter served as Adjutant for the first two years. During that time, she succeeded in assisting the recruitment of new members, helped in securing a location for our Detachment to hold monthly business meetings, and set about the business of the Marine Corps League.
“In addition, Associate Yin was one of the original organizers of our very successful Marine Rose fundraising program that collects thousands of dollars each year in donations that supports our Detachment and its programs. The Marine Rose program includes collaboration with our local Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, American Legion Post 58, and the East Valley Young Marines. It is through these collaborations and Associate Yin’s efforts in making it happen that it has become a successful fundraising program for our Detachment.
“Associate Yin has spent countless hours serving as a public face and representative of our Detachment and the Marine Corps League through time spent with the local Fountain Hills High School, East Valley Young Marines, Elks Lodge, American Legion Post 58, Fountain Hills Times newspaper, Vets in the Classroom, our Fountain Hills Town Council as well as military ceremonies and funerals for our departed veterans.
“Associate Yin has also provided mentoring to many of the Detachment members, including myself, and provides an excellent example for others to follow. It is through her leadership that our Detachment has quality members, excellent officers, and a firm succession plan in place for future leadership. She is truly a Marine’s best friend! Additionally, you should be aware that Associate Yin is an associate life member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 2560, and as well as a Board Advisor and Chapter Advocate for the Veterans Heritage Project at Fountain Hills High School, which are among her many other memberships (present and past) and accolades.”
Yin was chosen over seven other detachment nominations by the Department of Arizona Marine Corps League Associate Member of the Year committee members for the year 2020.
Debbie Yin and her husband, Phil, a Vietnam Marine Corps veteran, have been residents of Fountain Hills since 2000 and have been active with all the three veterans’ organizations here in town. They each have two children, two boys, and two girls respectively. Prior to her retirement, Debbie was employed by Chase Bank, Mitsubishi Silicon and Silicon Graphics.