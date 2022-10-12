Organizers of a national Christian speech and debate tournament are looking for judges in the Fountain Hills area.
“Speech and debate teaches Christian homeschooled students why they should believe the Bible and how to defend their faith,” reads a press release for the event. “It also teaches them how to speak and communicate clearly, quickly gather their thoughts, receive constructive criticism and present themselves in a professional manner.”
Since homeschooling is parent-led, the tournament requires a lot of work. Locally, that means they need volunteers to help judge the event. Participants can sign up for one or more speech and debate rounds, each lasting about three hours. This includes check in, training, judging and writing a ballot.
“Orientation will give you all the information you need for judging and giving feedback,” the announcement continues. “You do not need any sort of speech/debate experience to judge.”
The only requirement for judging is that a participant is 18 years or older, a high school graduate and in good physical and mental health. Light meals, along with beverages, will also be provided for judges.
Those interested in judging should contact Erin Nicholas at 480-233-3088. The tournament will be held Oct. 27-29 at Cornerstone Family Church (formerly First Baptist of Fountain Hills), 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd.