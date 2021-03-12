Most of Arizona remains the lone holdout as much of the rest of the country is preparing to “spring forward” to Daylight Saving Time this weekend.
While our clocks remain steadfast, this is a reminder that the remainder of the country will turn clocks ahead to begin daylight saving time beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14.
Arizonans should keep this in mind when calling family or doing business with people in other parts of the country.
By remaining on standard time, Arizona will match the clock with California and the rest of the west coast; the mountain states, which includes Colorado and Denver, will be one hour later now; the Midwest, covering Chicago, St. Louis and Texas, will be two hours later; and the Eastern Daylight Time, including Michigan and Ohio and all the east coast, will be three hours later than Arizona through the summer.
For those who like to think ahead, Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.