The Town of Fountain Hills has forwarded referendum petitions to Maricopa County Elections Department for its review and verification.
On Nov. 14, Town Clerk Liz Burke sent the certification of her review to election officials. One of the petitions included 138 sheets with 1,712 signatures. There were four petition pages removed containing 49 signatures for an incomplete affidavit from circulators. An additional 121 signatures were removed for various reasons, including improper dating and incomplete addresses.
Of the 1,642 signatures, a total of 83 have been forwarded to Maricopa County elections for verification.
On the second petition, there were 136 petition pages with 1,776 signatures. Three petitions with 34 signatures were removed for incomplete circulators affidavit. An additional 99 signatures were removed for dating and address issues. That left 1,643 signatures eligible for verification. Of those, 83 were forwarded to county elections for verification.
The petitioners are in need of a minimum of 857 valid signatures on each petition. County officials have 15 days to complete a review and verify the sample signatures.
The Smart Development for Fountain Hills Committee turned in petitions Thursday, Oct. 31, from citizens asking that the Daybreak zoning decisions of the Town Council be referred to the citizens for a public vote.
The committee collected signatures to refer the decisions made by the council regarding a General Plan amendment for the development site, as well as Planned Area Development (PAD) zoning standards for the project, which is proposed for 400 apartment units in two distinct communities. The project location is on Palisades Blvd., just north of Shea Blvd.
On Oct. 1, the Town Council voted 5-2 to approve both the General Plan amendment and the PAD. Mayor Ginny Dickey and Councilman David Spelich voted against the plan. Vice Mayor Sherry Leckrone and Councilmen Dennis Brown, Alan Magazine, Mike Scharnow and Art Tolis supported the plan.