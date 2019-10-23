The Town Council will address the final piece of the Daybreak apartment request with a closed meeting and a special session on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The special meeting will be held in Council chambers at Town Hall beginning at 7:30 p.m. with the executive session held prior at 6:30 p.m. The special session is open to the public.
The council will take up the question of the development agreement for the 400-unit apartment complex proposed for a site near Palisades and Shea boulevards.
On Oct. 1, the council approved a General Plan amendment and a PAD zoning request for the project. The development agreement was also on that agenda, however, at that time, Mayor Ginny Dickey asked that consideration of the agreement be delayed to allow the council to consult with the town attorney in executive session before considering the resolution on the development agreement.
In an email to The Times Dickey said she had wanted to schedule the executive session for Nov. 5, the next regular council meeting date. Her plan was to schedule the decision on the agreement for the regular meeting on Nov. 19.
However, Dickey said other council members contacted Town Manager Grady Miller to schedule the meetings for this week.
“I agreed to the executive session for this week so that, if we wanted to explore changes in the development agreement, there would be ample time for staff, the attorneys and the developers to work them out before (Nov. 5),” Dickey said.
Dickey also noted that Miller is on a long-scheduled vacation this week and unavailable to attend the meetings.
Councilman Mike Scharnow was among those who requested the special meeting. He said it is not an attempt to rush things, they felt that it was appropriate to address the issue on its own.
“We have beefier topics coming up in November, so the idea was to have a special meeting just on the Daybreak development agreement,” Scharnow said. “The normal Tuesday meeting time wasn’t available due to Town Talk being previously scheduled.
“If the hour wasn’t so late, the agreement may have been voted on at the Oct. 1 meeting, it was agenized for that.
“Seems more concerns have been raised about the agreement since then, so why wait to discuss them?
“Depending on how the (executive) session goes, we might not even be ready to vote that evening, but it’s always a good idea to post it that way just in case.”
The development agreement is designed to reinforce provisions included in the Planned Area Development zoning standards, retaining walls, cut and fill provisions and miscellaneous engineering items.
The agreement also provides for a term of 10 years for vertical construction to begin, or all approvals are revoked. It also provides for the 33-acre hillside protection easement on the property, and requires the developer to complete acquisition of the property within 180 days.