Following a marathon 7-hour session with as many as 300 people in attendance the Town Council voted tentative approval for the controversial Daybreak apartment community in Fountain Hills.
On votes of 5-2 the council approved the minor General Plan amendment and Daybreak PAD land plan for the zoning.
The council delayed action on the development agreement for the project with Mayor Ginny Dickey asking for an additional closed executive session to discuss it. A vote on the agreement would take place in open session.
Also, the council stipulated that the developer needs to bring back a more detailed land plan for the PAD for final approval. They are allowing up to a year for completion of that plan.
The votes in support of the project were from Vice Mayor Sherry Leckrone and Council Members Dennis Brown, Alan Magazine, Mike Scharnow and Art Tolis. Mayor Dickey and Councilman David Spelich were opposed.
