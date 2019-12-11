The town will hold a referendum election for the Daybreak apartment project in May 2020, following a report from Maricopa County that there are enough valid signatures on petitions calling for action by the council to be referred to voters.
“After applying the like percentage to the total number of signatures for each, there is more than 100 percent of the required signatures for both referenda to place these questions on an upcoming ballot,” Town Clerk Liz Burke wrote in her staff report to the council.
Burke said if the council desires the election to be held in May there is a time crunch to get the information back to the county. After confirming the date the town will need to approve a resolution calling for the election.
The council voted 6-0 to support the May election date. A resolution asking the county to hold the election will be on the council agenda on Dec. 17.
Maricopa County will need to be notified by Dec. 21 and receive ballot language by Jan. 5, according to Burke.
The alternative to a May election would be the primary election held in August 2020. That primary will include Town Council members, as well as candidates for state office.
On the August ballot the referendums would be the last items on the ballot. In May there would be no other issues to distract from the referendum questions.
Also, in May it would be an all-mail ballot and a single issue would allow for quicker processing of results.
If combined with the primary election any voters registered as non-partisan would not be permitted to vote unless they request a ballot for either party or the council-only election. The town-only ballot would include the non-partisan council race as well as the referendum.
Party-affiliated ballots would also include the council race and referendum questions.
However, the May election would be more expensive than if the questions were consolidated with the primary ballot. Staff is estimating the May election would cost $40,000 to $50,000, which is not budgeted for the current fiscal year. The mail-only ballot is $2.12 per registered voter with approximately 17,000 voters, equaling $36,040. The cost of the required publicity pamphlet is $15,000.
The cost of the August primary would be $20,000 to $25,000, which would be budgeted next fiscal year. The cost is 50-cents per voter plus the same $15,000 for the publicity pamphlet.
Councilman Art Tolis asked for a representative of the referendum committee to state their preference.
Committee Chairman Pete Brock, M.D. responded.
“I’m urging the council to schedule the Daybreak referendum vote for May of 2020 as a special election where it will be the only item on the ballot,” Brock said. “I realize that holding the vote in May will cost more than holding it in August but I believe the indirect costs associated with placing this issue on the August primary election ballot will largely cancel out any real cost differences.
“I also believe that moving the vote to August risks disenfranchising voters, in particular independent voters.”
Tolis also asked staff whether it would be possible to add another item to the ballot, a bond question authorizing the town to purchase the property where the apartment complex is proposed.
Town Manager Grady Miller said that it is possible to pose a question related to a bond to fund purchasing the property, but there is not enough time to get such a question on the same ballot. Simply getting an appraisal on the property can take a substantial time.
Tolis said he believes the public should have the opportunity to decide whether to purchase the land to use for public purposes.
Councilman David Spelich reluctantly voted in support although he stated he was concerned about the increased cost. Councilman Alan Magazine was absent.
Councilman Mike Scharnow asked Miller whether they would have the money if it is not in the budget.
Miller explained that the town has funds in the budget set aside for contingencies such as this.