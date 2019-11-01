When the Town Council meets on Tuesday, Nov. 5, it is expected to take up the discussion regarding the Daybreak development agreement on the proposed 400-unit apartment community in Fountain Hills.
Following a closed executive session conversation with the town attorney last week the council directed staff to proceed as discussed in the closed session related to the agreement.
Council action on the agreement was continued to the Nov. 5 session (see separate story).
Also, the council is expected to hear an update from officials of Republic Services regarding recycling service for Fountain Hills. Republic called a temporary suspension of recycling following a fire at its plant on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community on Friday, Oct. 25.
Residents can continue to sort and place their recycling can out on collection day however, for the time being, the material will be put in the landfill (see separate story).
Information on additional business for the meeting agenda was not available as of press time.
The Town Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.