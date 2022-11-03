Play, kids in a cart.JPG

Join the Town of Fountain Hills for a fun-filled Day of Play this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It’s all in a day’s play for children and adults of all ages as they enjoy free family fun, engaging in board games and interactive activities. This event offers families the opportunity to explore the many recreational options and services that the community has to offer, beyond all of the amenities the Town provides to its residents.