Join the Town of Fountain Hills for a fun-filled Day of Play this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
It’s all in a day’s play for children and adults of all ages as they enjoy free family fun, engaging in board games and interactive activities. This event offers families the opportunity to explore the many recreational options and services that the community has to offer, beyond all of the amenities the Town provides to its residents.
Designed to spark family exploration, this free event is hosted by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Services department along with an array of community partners including the Maricopa County Library (Fountain Hills), the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center, the Fountain Hills Fire Department, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Republic Services and the Sanitary District.
Play is known to have many benefits. It can foster effective communication. Play helps develop social skills. Play develops cognitive, critical thinking, and motor skills. Play creates confidence in children.
The activities at the Fountain Hills Day of Play include a Recreation Village as the hub for all kinds of fun and free activities for the whole family. Participants will experience some of Fountain Hills Recreation’s most innovative and exciting programs including interactive games, table tennis and more.
The Touch-A-Truck event is a popular activity for families with kids. In the Community Center parking lot is the opportunity to get up close and personal with work trucks and vehicles. Climb into a garbage truck, fire truck, and more. Public Works will have a backhoe, grade tractor and power sweeper. The Fountain Hills Fire Department ladder truck and ambulance will be there, Republic Services will have a garbage truck on display, Fountain Hills Sanitary District will display its camera truck and combination-vac truck, and Fountain Hills Parks has a three-wheeler, workman and mower to see.
McDowell Mountain Cycles and Bob’s Free Bikes will be conducting a bike safety rodeo at Centennial Circle in front of the library. Bring a bike and helmet for demonstrations. Don't have a bike? No problem, Bob’s Free Bikes will be on site with bikes to ride. Helmets are required.
Register for the all-ages table tennis tournament. Registration is $5 and prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers. Register at fountainhillsaz.gov/REC.