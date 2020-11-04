While much of the country continues to wait patiently for the results of the presidential race, much of what voters wanted in Maricopa County on Election Day came across with the first unofficial count of ballots.
Only the race for the U.S. House of Representatives for CD-6 in Arizona appears undecided as of Wednesday morning. However, Democrat Dr. Hiral Tipirneni has a slim lead over incumbent Republican Congressman David Schweikert, a Fountain Hills resident.
At first count Tipirneni led with 169,543 (48.3%) votes to 167,761 (47.8%) for Schweikert.
In the races for the Arizona Legislature for D-23, Republican Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita (71,466) appears the easy victor over challenger, Democrat Seth Blattmann (54,858).
Representative John Kavanagh of Fountain Hills returns to the Arizona House (69,294) along with fellow Republican Joseph Chaplik (64,519), a first-time candidate. Democratic challenger for a House seat Eric Kurland (57,457) came up short in his second run for a House seat.
The race for Maricopa County Sheriff is closely watched in Fountain Hills with local favorite, Republican Jerry Sheridan (667,307) apparently losing to incumbent Democrat Sheriff Paul Penzone (900,739). The Sheriff’s Office is the contract provider for law enforcement services to Fountain Hills.
Statewide the race for U.S. President leans toward Democratic challenger Joe Biden with 1,410,977 and incumbent Republican President Donald Trump with 1,317,468. Arizona has 11 Electoral Votes for president.
For the U.S. Senate seat on the ballot in a special election to fill the vacancy left with the passing of Senator John McCain, former astronaut and Democrat, Mark Kelly (1,444,645) has taken a strong early lead from incumbent Senator Martha McSally, a Republican (1,300,119). The winner would fill out the remainder of McCain’s unfinished term through 2022.
Proposition 208, the education tax appears headed for passage with 1,395,128 in support and 1,259,272 opposing.
Proposition 207, which would legalize recreational use of marijuana in Arizona, is apparently an idea whose time has come. Initially there are 1,596,548 votes in favor to 1,071,255 opposing.
There were a couple of hyper local items on the ballot for the area. In Fountain Hills a proposition to approve the 10-year General Plan is passing with 8,995 votes in favor and 3,523 against.
For the Rio Verde Fire District, a bond question requesting $5 million for expansion of the fire department to a new second fire station along with equipment and funding to construct has apparently passed with 1,414 yes votes and 286 no.
Maricopa County is reporting that of the 1,653483 ballots cast, 1,487,624 were received early and 165,860 were cast on election day for an initial turnout number of approximately 63 percent of registered voters.
All the numbers presented in this story are preliminary with more ballots to be counted. They will remain unofficial until canvassed by the legislative body with oversight.