The Town of Fountain Hills has hired David Janover, PE, FNSPE, CFM to become Town Engineer.
Janover has been a licensed professional engineer since 1998, most recently serving as the City Engineer for the City of Avondale. Before coming to Arizona, Janover worked for the Town of Islip, on Long Island, N.Y. from 2001 through 2015. Initially, Janover served for five years as the assistant town engineer, then as town engineer for nine years.
Janover said he really enjoys the small-town environment that Fountain Hills offers.
“Coming from a larger City with 10 times the number of employees, Fountain Hills staff doesn’t have as many layers, so we all get involved directly with citizens and wear so many hats,” Janover said. “The best part of the job is helping people directly and letting them know that they have someone here in town that they can reach out to when they need help or have a question.
“Things happen quickly here, and every member of our town staff makes a difference in the quality of the lives of our residents and traveling public.
“I am impressed with the positive attitude of our town management and staff, and the level of engagement of our council. While I am still getting settled in and learning every day, I feel so comfortable with our unique community, and already feel that I am becoming part of the fabric of our town.”
Janover married his wife, Sheri, in 2007, and has two sons including Michael, 27, and Joseph, 23, and two stepsons including Thomas, 26, and Kevin, 25.
Among Janover’s hobbies is playing bass guitar, keyboards and drums, especially with his musically talented sons, Michael and Joseph.