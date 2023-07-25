Dave Ott

Fire Chief Dave Ott has a lot on his desk in making the transition from contract fire services to a Town operation. (Independent Newsmedia/Bob Burns)

With the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1, the funding became available to hire a fire chief for the Town of Fountain Hills as the transition is made from contract service with Rural/Metro Corp. to an in-house Town operation of fire and emergency medical services. In making a choice, Town officials looked no further than the man who has been sitting in the chief’s chair with Rural/Metro in the community since 2016, Dave Ott.

Ott began his career with Rural/Metro but spent some time during his fire service career with the Salt River Pima/Maricopa Indian Community Fire Department where he was the fire marshal and oversaw the code compliance for the construction of the Talking Stick Resort and Salt River Fields, as well as significant expansion of businesses in the Pima Road corridor. Ott came to Fountain Hills in 2013 to serve as assistant chief and fire marshal. He has been a resident of the community for 24 years.