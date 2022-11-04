data van.jpg

Over the next several weeks Fountain Hills residents are likely to see a strange-looking van that appears to have dropped in from another planet driving the streets of Town.

The Town Council recently approved a project to inventory the pavement condition of all roads maintained by the Town. To accomplish this, the Town retained the services of Roadway Asset Services, LLC (RAS) based out of Austin, Texas. RAS is a nationwide firm and provides professional asset management and mobile data collection services to local and state government agencies.