International Dark Sky Week is April 5-13, and the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association has a number of events planned for the week.
The special events also are part of the 2021 Dark Sky Inspiration series.
Winning artists in the Student Art Contest will be announced Monday, April 5. Local individuals and groups in the community who have been recipients of the Dark Sky Defender award will be recognized Tuesday, April 6.
Fountain Hills High School graduate Nick DePorzio, who is studying astronomy at Harvard University, will share a presentation entitled “Your Journey to the Dark Side: Dark Matter and Dark Energy in your own Backyard” is Wednesday, April 7. The presentation will be online.
Award-winning children’s book author Marsha Diane Arnold offers a story time for young children Thursday, April 8. She will feature her recent book, “Lights Out!”
The special week will end with a “Dark Sky Friendly Home Makeover,” showing how simple it is to adjust outdoor lighting to protect the night sky. The virtual presentation is set for Friday, April 9.
To view the presentations and to learn more about International Dark Sky Week, visit fhdarksky.com and click on the “events” tab.