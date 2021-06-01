A new installation of the 2021 Dark Sky Inspiration Series has been released.
The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association offers monthly presentations as an alternative to the in-person festival that was missed again this year due to the pandemic.
The new presentation looks at astrotourism and the value it adds to the community. FHDSA President Scott Adams chats with ADERO Scottsdale Resort owner Bill Hinz. Hinz and the resort have long supported the Dark Sky efforts in Fountain Hills. He has made stargazing and dark sky access a major feature of the resort.
Their motto is “Where the desert meets the sky.” Stargazing events are offered frequently to resort guests by bringing in the local “Star Dudes,” Tony Pistilli, Ted Blank, Scott Adams and Vicky Derksen to educate visitors about the community and its connection to International Dark Sky.
