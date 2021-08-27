The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association has released the August installment of the 2021 Dark Sky Inspiration Series.
Dr. Jeffrey Hall, director of Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, offers a presentation titled “From LEDs to Satellites: Ground-based and Space-based Challenges to Dark Skies.”
Hall is a wealth of knowledge about the challenges ahead when it comes to light pollution in cities and the new issues caused by mega satellite constellations that are beginning to fill the sky in low Earth orbit. He has played an active role in dark sky preservation efforts in Arizona.
Hall’s astrophysics research includes long-term monitoring of the activities of the Sun and other Sun-like stars. This research also touches on the solar effects on climate. To watch this eye-opening presentation, visit fhdarksky.com and click on the “events” tab.