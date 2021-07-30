The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association recently released the July edition of its 2021 Dark Sky Inspiration Series presentation.
The monthly presentations are designed to educate and inspire the residents of Fountain Hills and to help them engage with the community’s protected dark skies.
In this month's video presentation, Lisa Miller highlights bats as amazing nocturnal creatures and illustrates the impacts of artificial light on different groups of bats.
Miller has dedicated much of her life to the education, inspiration and entertainment of others about the natural world. She frequently gives talks about bird nests, native cacti and the flora and fauna of the Sonoran Desert. She is a master steward with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy.
Light pollution does more than just block our view of the stars at night. It also impacts all life on Earth.
To watch the presentation, visit fhdarksky.com.