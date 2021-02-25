The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association (FHDSA) kicks off its 2021 Dark Sky Inspiration Series Saturday, Feb. 27.
The monthly virtual series will introduce residents to the unique designation as an International Dark Sky Community, acquaint them with easy things they can do to make the exterior of their homes more friendly to the night sky and welcome guest presenters from across the country.
The first presentation will feature Mark Derksen of Dirk’s Electric. Derksen is an FHDSA board member and a dark sky lighting expert. He will entertain viewers while showing them how to make lighting choices for the exterior of their homes more friendly to the night sky.
Other speakers will include Dr. Jeffrey Hall from Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff.
To view the series, visit fhdarksky.com/events.