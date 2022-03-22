The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association will hold its annual Dark Sky Festival Saturday, March 26, from 4 to 9 pm.
The festival, which is part of a day full of activities in the community, will be held in the Community Center as well as outside in Centennial Circle. The event is free to the public with a variety of activities suitable for the entire family.
Speakers include Jeffrey Hall, executive director of the Lowell Observatory, whose presentation is titled “Satellite Constellations: A New Era in Low Earth Orbit” (5:30-6:30 p.m.), and Robert (Ric) Alling, community outreach program manager of the ASU School of Earth and Space Exploration, whose subject is “Rhythms of Nature Defined by Earth and Moon Movement” (7-8 p.m.). Joe Bill, president of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center board, will give a short overview of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center project, including the new architectural design, at 6:30 p.m.
Exhibits inside the Community Center include a large meteorite display, smart lighting, and nocturnal wildlife display along with information from the Lowell Observatory and International Dark Sky Association. Entries from the student art competition will be on display. Additionally, there will be a silent telescope auction along with an opportunity to bid on artwork from the Jerry and Jackie Miles private art collection, which supports the International Dark Sky Association project.
Outside in Centennial Circle, residents can view solar flares, double stars, and galaxies from attended telescopes throughout the evening as part of the Star Party. Laser tours of the night sky will take place at 8 and 8:30 p.m. Food trucks, live music by Pearl Ridge, wine from Grapeables, and craft beers by OHSO will also be available during the festival.
At the Fountain Hills Library, librarian Marissa Dailey will conduct a virtual story time with Marsha Diane Arnold, author of the children’s book “Lights Out.”
In the evening, the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum will offer free admission for children and $5 admission for adults. Activities for families will be held on the patio. Museum admission is free for all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.