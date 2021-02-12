The Dark Sky Association has shifted its annual festival to a virtual series this year.
Called the Dark Sky Virtual Education & Inspiration Series, the organization aims to hold an in-person Dark Sky Festival in 2022. The group held its first two festivals in person but shifted to a virtual event in 2020 due to the pandemic. Continuing safety measures helped organizers decide to hold the 2021 event virtually as well.
Each month events will feature such activities as educational videos, a student art contest, participation in International Dark Sky Week in April and night sky-related presentations from guests across the country.
Each monthly installment will be hosted on the organization’s website, fhdarksky.com and will be promoted by various community media channels.
The monthly events also will give viewers an opportunity to learn more about the International Dark Sky Discovery Center, as well as the community’s role as the 17th Dark Sky Community.