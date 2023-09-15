The board of directors for the International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) has announced that Split Rock Studios has joined the effort to complete the design of the exhibits in the Immersion Zone of the planned facility in Fountain Hills.
The company is based in Minneapolis, Minn., and has the capability to finalize the preliminary designs, fabricate the full range of static and interactive exhibits, and follow through with installation.
In August members of the IDSDC Exhibits Committee launched a collaborative effort with two days of discussions, presentations and brainstorming with Split Rock Studios staff. The IDSDC exhibit committee is comprised of just over half the board members and chaired by Board Member Tony Pistilli, who starts weekly meetings by saying, “Isn’t this exciting?”
The ground-breaking shovel is eagerly awaiting the remaining $6 million needed to begin construction on the project, according to organizers. Private donors and foundations will be critically important for this last phase, according to IDSDC President Joe Bill. Those interested in contributing can visit darkskycenter.org/donors for information on making a donation.
The IDSDC was conceived after the Town of Fountain Hills received International Dark Sky Community designation in 2018. It is a privately funded project to be constructed along the southern edge of the Centennial Circle in the Cutillo Civic Plaza in Fountain Hills. The facility will include an observatory with the largest telescope in the Phoenix area, a planetarium, the Immersion Zone, an auditorium and a telescope terrace.