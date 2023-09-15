Discovery Center planning

Members of the IDSDC Exhibit Committee work with Split Rock Studios in selecting theming, color schemes and graphic styles. (Submitted photo IDSDC)

The board of directors for the International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) has announced that Split Rock Studios has joined the effort to complete the design of the exhibits in the Immersion Zone of the planned facility in Fountain Hills.

The company is based in Minneapolis, Minn., and has the capability to finalize the preliminary designs, fabricate the full range of static and interactive exhibits, and follow through with installation.