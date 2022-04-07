The annual Dark Sky Festival for the Town of Fountain Hills was an opportunity to bring citizens up to date on the progress of the proposed International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) planned for the community. A conceptual design, including a 3D flyover of the multi-functional, 22,000 square-foot IDSDC, completed by Swaback, an award-winning Scottsdale-based architectural firm, was presented at the festival.
“We are very excited to have reached this phase and have an amazing 3D flyover of the facility,” said IDSDC President Joe Bill during his presentation. “This brings us much closer to creating an international centerpiece that will inspire future scientists and people of all ages to understand how important dark skies are for the well-being of humans, plants, and animals and for opening the window to the observable universe.”
Also, McCarthy Building Companies was recently chosen as the project builder. McCarthy has experience with complex building projects, such as the OdySea Aquarium and the ASU Biodesign Institute. They are working closely with Swaback to develop the detailed design and estimate that the project will by shovel-ready by mid-October, according to Bill. Fundraising will determine when construction can actually begin.
Jon Bernhard, senior partner with Swaback Architects, has been a Fountain Hills resident since 1990 and said he is excited about the project for his hometown.
“I have a vested interest,” Bernhard said. “I raised my kids in Fountain Hills. Being able to make it unique and special is an opportunity that doesn’t come along very often.”
Bernhard was involved with Swaback’s work in the Downtown Visioning Plan for Fountain Hills in 2008. That plan seeks to create a synergy to bring people into the town’s center for work and entertainment.
“This is great for the community and a good venue with special design features,” Bernhard said. “This is consistent with (the visioning) and an internationally recognized project.”
In talking about the design process, Bernhard said it has been a collaboration between the board and specialty designers for each of the IDSDC components.
“(Swaback) positions itself for one-off special projects,” Bernhard said. “We don’t have the specialized architects.”
There are four major components planned for the IDSDC:
*Dark Sky Observatory with the largest telescope in the Greater Phoenix Area. It will be a 20.5-foot domed observatory with a 27.5-inch PlaneWave telescope designed for public viewing, research, live broadcasts and astrophotography. The installation includes a deep space imaging camera, a lunar/planetary camera and an ADA compliant eyepiece system.
*Hyperspace Planetarium with digital immersive technology to deliver images on a 39-foot diameter dome. It uses an innovative approach of a tilted dome with seats arranged in curved rows to give all in the audience a full view of 360-degree projections.
*The Inspiration Theater will be a multi-use, 150-tiered-seat theater, auditorium and lecture hall equipped with 8K projection technology. It will accommodate professional productions, special presentations, lectures, documentary showings and educational videos.
*The Immersion Zone is a 3,600-square foot exhibit hall with interactive experiential displays to educate and inspire visitors of all ages.
Chosen to design the exhibits is PGAV Destinations, a St. Louis firm that has designed exhibits for major facilities such as the Kennedy Space Center and the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.
“Fountain Hills is the perfect location for the IDSDC,” said Ted Blank, IDSDC vice president and NASA Solar System Ambassador. “As the 17th International Dark Sky Community in the world, its relatively dark skies will enable the observatory to actually conduct research in addition to offering public viewing.”
Key Arizona leaders support the education and research goals of the IDSDC. Those statements of support from leaders such as U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, ASU President Michael Crow, and more are listed on the home page of the IDSDC website at darkskycenter.org.
“As an engineer and former astronaut, I am excited to support the International Dark Sky Discovery Center’s mission to provide STEM education programs that will help inspire the next generation in the pursuit of space sciences and exploration,” Kelly said.
Bill said he was particularly struck by the enthusiasm of those attending the Dark Sky Festival who heard his presentation. A IDSDC board member wrote Bill later with comments they overheard.
“A guest attendee stated loudly and clearly, after (Bill’s) presentation, in a room full of about 300 awestruck folks, ‘This is exactly what Fountain Hills needs.’ I think there were goosebumps throughout the entire audience,” Chandra Merica said. “A young boy looking through the telescope at the little dipper [got]so overwhelmed and excited that he decided right then that he was going to be a ‘star looker’ for his career in life.”
“Donations and pledges are bringing this project to life,” Bill said. “We just started our pledge program, and a private individual has already pledged $1 million. Also, naming rights opportunities are still available for those who wish to play a major role.”
“The future is ours to create, and the next generation is ours to inspire, so let’s do this.”
The 3D flyover of the IDSDC is available on the website homepage, darkskycenter.org.