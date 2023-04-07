The award winners for the Dark Sky Art Contest held in conjunction with the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Festival have been announced.
Three awards were presented for each category as follows:
* Kindergarten:
1) Wesley Ostlund
2) Brenden Walters
3) Lianna Phillips
* Grades 1-3:
1) Markus Batchelor
2) Hayes Thyfault
3) Nico Fletes
*Grades 4-5:
1) Lydia Batchelor
2) Violet Wilson
3) Charleigh Tusha
*Grades 6-8:
1) Aaliyah Delgado
2) Gia Ivie
3) Danial Beard
*Grades 9-12:
1)Cynthia Espinoza
2) Jordan Prieskorn
3) Birdie Flowers
Awards were also given for a collage/digital/poster category. Those winners were:
1) Daniella Ernst
2) Leann Lalo
3) Charles Zemke
