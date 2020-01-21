Students in Fountain Hills have the chance to have their art displayed at the Dark Sky Festival, which takes place on March 28.
Students in grades K-12 can submit drawings or paintings illustrating the dark sky. High school students can submit drawings, paintings, digital art or photography. Grades 6-12 may also enter a design for a Dark Sky Festival advertising poster. Grade level categories include K-3, 4-5, 6-8 and 9-12.
Complete guidelines may be obtained from art teachers at each local school. Home-schooled students can get more information by emailingpeggy.yeargain@gmail.com.
Art submissions should be 12”x16” in landscape orientation and follow the theme of space or the night sky. Festival advertising posters may be portrait or landscape format. The top 10 pieces from each grade level category will be on display at the Community Center the week before the Dark Sky Festival.
First place winners will receive $100, second place $50 and third place $25. The deadline to submit artwork to a teacher is Feb. 27. The submissions will be picked up for judging the next day.