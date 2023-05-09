The Internet is a place where people can socialize, play games, collect information, get updates, learn new things, and it has become an important lifeline in today’s world. However, many believe they will never be the target of a cyber-criminal.
The Fountain Hills Community Center will present How to Stay Safe in Cyberspace. This program will cover some common scams attackers use to gain trust and methods individuals can use to protect themself while online.
The presenter, Mike Ciccarone, is a seasoned cyber-security professional and has served the Town of Fountain Hills for 27 years as its chief technology Administrator. He has an extensive knowledge of hardware, software and cyber-security which has proven to be an invaluable addition to the Town. With numerous certifications Cicarone continues to grow his knowledge of the latest scams and schemes in the ever-changing world of cyber-crime.
Cicarone’s presentation will take place on Thursday, May 18, at 1 p.m. at the Community Center, 13001 La Montana Dr. The presentation is free for Community Center members and $5 for non-members. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register.
The presentation is sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.