When the Town Council met for its annual retreat in late February, Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin presented a proposal for the establishment of a Culture and Preservation Commission.
This commission would oversee the development and management of a Town of Fountain Hills Historic Preservation Program. It would focus on increasing public awareness of the Town’s heritage, identifying significant historic and cultural landmarks and assisting in protecting and preserving landmarks as well as the heritage of Fountain Hills.
It would work to increase public awareness of the values of historic, cultural archaeological and architectural preservation and participate in and develop public education programs.
The commission would also create a historic preservation plan for the Town of Fountain Hills with criteria and procedures for review of development within historic districts, maintain and update a local historic properties inventory and review and propose sites and structures for designation as historic landmarks and for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
Goodwin said the idea was proposed by a number of the people involved in the 50/30 anniversary celebrations in 2020.