The Fountain Hills Community Garden is set to host its first live class in two years with an entry in the Healing Foods Series, “Spice it Up with Peppers.”
Culinary curator Debbie Elder will host the class, teaching participants how to make jalapeno watermelon soda and sweet and spicy peach poblano coleslaw. This event will take place this Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m. The class will be taught in the Community Garden pavilion. Cost is $5 for members of the public or free for Community Garden members.
“Cooking for others and planning delicious meals for people to enjoy around the table is my purpose,” Elder said. “Having customers be excited by discovering new food and wine favorites is my goal. I’m happy to have the chance to share some of my culinary creations with you.”
For more information on Elder, visit debbiejelder.com. For more information on the Community Garden, visit fountainhillscommunitygarden.com.